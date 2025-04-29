Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $236.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

