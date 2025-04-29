Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 218.58%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

