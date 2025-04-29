Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.900-10.500 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanta Services stock opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quanta Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

