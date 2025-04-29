Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 701,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

