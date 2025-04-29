Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.98% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNOV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $44.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

