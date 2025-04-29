Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DJUN opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

