Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000.

DEED opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

