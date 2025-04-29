Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,796 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

