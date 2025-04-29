Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 226,030 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 207,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 33.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Neogen news, insider Amy M. Rocklin bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,072.13. The trade was a 52.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

