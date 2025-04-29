Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,467 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,065.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Up 0.7 %

ESTC opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.