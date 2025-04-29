Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 614,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.