Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

