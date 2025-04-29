Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,230.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 1,130,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

