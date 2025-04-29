Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMS. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

