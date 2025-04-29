Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

