Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $701.53 million, a P/E ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.27%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

