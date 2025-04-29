Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ingevity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.2 %

NGVT opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.