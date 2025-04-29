Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 238,470 Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,242,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $25,899.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,379,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,414,735.75. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 280,622 shares of company stock worth $3,612,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

