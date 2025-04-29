Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 62,503 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,066 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,492,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

