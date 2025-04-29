Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 668,463 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 668,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $8,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

