Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

