Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

