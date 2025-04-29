Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.15% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

