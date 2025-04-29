Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

