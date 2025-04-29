Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $5,797,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

NYSE BLCO opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

