Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.