Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $62,982,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

