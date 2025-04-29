Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 170,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

