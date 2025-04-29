Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 238,584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,774,000.

NBOS stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $27.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

