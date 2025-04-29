Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.5745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.46%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.