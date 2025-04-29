Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after acquiring an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $340.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $901.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

