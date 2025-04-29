Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

BYRN stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

