Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.8 %

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

