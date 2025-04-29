Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 508,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1498 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.