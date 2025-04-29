Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $424.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -4.91%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

