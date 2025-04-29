Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

