Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

IDLV opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

