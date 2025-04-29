Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 435,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 693,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

