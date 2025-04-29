Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

