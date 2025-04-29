Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

