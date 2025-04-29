Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

