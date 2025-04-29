Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 474,313 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 350,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $5,351,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EchoStar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,819 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

