Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,117,000 after buying an additional 267,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 671,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.