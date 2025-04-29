Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 203,747 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,747 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 641.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

