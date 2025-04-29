Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,996 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after buying an additional 63,193 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.