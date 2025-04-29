Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,165 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

