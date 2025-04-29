Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 455,685 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMM stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

