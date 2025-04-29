Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,482 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

