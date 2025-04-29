Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,213 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

