Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 335,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $3,434,000.

NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

